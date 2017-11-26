South Korea issued its second set of stamps highlighting nature found in the demilitarized zone along the North Korean border, known as the DMZ. The se-tenant pair features a bird and barbed wire. Korea Post describes the other design as showing a helmet and a squirrel.
Korea Issued Stamps on Nature of the DMZ
