Korea Issued Stamps on Nature of the DMZ

Posted on November 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

korea dmz stampsSouth Korea issued its second set of stamps highlighting nature found in the demilitarized zone along the North Korean border, known as the DMZ. The se-tenant pair features a bird and barbed wire. Korea Post describes the other design as showing a helmet and a squirrel.

