Hongkong Issued Stamps on  Bamboo Carvings

Posted on November 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

hongkong bamboo stampsHongkong issued a set of special stamps with a theme of “Hong Kong Museums Collection – Bamboo Carvings”, on 14th  November 2017.Bamboo carving is the art of engraving decorative patterns or illustrations on bamboo, or carving decorative objects out of bamboo roots and rhizomes. Bamboo carvings can be broadly classified into two categories, namely stem carving and root carving. In stem carving, bamboo stems are used as the carving materials and the finished artefacts are mainly brush pots, incense holders and scroll holders. As for root carving, bamboo carvers make dexterous use of the different textures and forms of the roots or rhizomes and carve them into various three-dimensional sculptures and decorative objects such as human and animal figurines.

This set of special stamps themed on “Hong Kong Museums Collection – Bamboo Carvings” is the fifth set in the “Hong Kong Museums Collection” series since 2009 and features six bamboo carvings from the collection of the Hong Kong Museum of Art:

$1.70: Cricket cage carved with flowers and insects in liuqing low relief;

$2.20: Lingzhi fungus and narcissus carved in the round;

$2.90: Brush pot carved with the scene of “Night Visit to the Red Cliff” in high relief;

$3.10: Incense holder carved with a lady reading a letter in secret in openwork;

$3.70: Water container with plum branches carved in the round; and

$5: Jar carved with kui-dragon and animal masks in low relief.

All six bamboo carvings were donated by Dr Ip Yee (1921-1984). Embossing and debossing have been employed in the printing of this set of stamps to accentuate the exquisite craftsmanship of each masterpiece, producing a strong three-dimensional effect.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>