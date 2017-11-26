China-Cambodia Joint Issue  

China Post has issued in collaboration with Cambodia Post a set of two stamps that are themed on lion and celebrate each country’s history and cultural traditions. Each stamp bears a face price of 1.2 yuan (18 U.S. cents).Stamps were released on 16th November 2017.

One stamp shows a walking iron lion sculpture that was crafted in 10th-century China. It is on the outskirts of Cangzhou city in Hebei province. It stands at 5.5 meters and weighs about 40 tons, making it the oldest and biggest of its kind in existence in China. It carries on its back a lotus pedestal.

The other stamp depicts a seated stone lion which is at the entrance of Phnom Bakheng, a Hindu temple built in the 10th century in Angkor.