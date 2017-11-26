Ananda Nilayam to be on My Stamp

Philatelists, who have been procuring ‘My Stamp’ collections in addition to the regular ones, can now wait for a sacred addition to their kitty. Postal department in Tirupati will be launching a new template for ‘My Stamp’. They choose Ananda Nilayam of Tirumala for the purpose.‘My stamp’ is the brand name for personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post.
There were several templates, on which the thumbnail photo of customer’s choice will be printed like Taj Mahal, Charminar, Ganga Harathi, Mysore Palace, Butterfly, Red Fort etc. Now, keeping the importance and sentiments of the people over Ananda Nilayam, the sanctum santorum of Lord Venkateswara, the department has decided to bring it as a template.(Source: thehansindia.com)
To me, these type of stamps have no Philatelic value except for the satisfaction that one gets out of them. This is same as the way one can print his own stamps while paying a small premium to the printing company and the post office in the USA (private agreement between them) and show off pictures of your kids, pets, family celebrations etc that no one else really cares about and philatelic societies won’t even admit their displays in an exhibition. In other worlds, these kind of stamps are good only to cover the postage due but are better than those ‘SPECIAL COVERS’ that are so worthless in their cancelled form.