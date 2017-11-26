Ananda Nilayam to be on My Stamp

Philatelists, who have been procuring ‘My Stamp’ collections in addition to the regular ones, can now wait for a sacred addition to their kitty. Postal department in Tirupati will be launching a new template for ‘My Stamp’. They choose Ananda Nilayam of Tirumala for the purpose.‘My stamp’ is the brand name for personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post.

There were several templates, on which the thumbnail photo of customer’s choice will be printed like Taj Mahal, Charminar, Ganga Harathi, Mysore Palace, Butterfly, Red Fort etc. Now, keeping the importance and sentiments of the people over Ananda Nilayam, the sanctum santorum of Lord Venkateswara, the department has decided to bring it as a template.(Source: thehansindia.com)