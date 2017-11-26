Ananda Nilayam to be on My Stamp

Posted on November 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

anand nilyamPhilatelists, who have been procuring ‘My Stamp’ collections in addition to the regular ones, can now wait for a sacred addition to their kitty. Postal department in Tirupati will be launching a new template for ‘My Stamp’. They choose Ananda Nilayam of Tirumala for the purpose.‘My stamp’ is the brand name for personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post.

There were several templates, on which the thumbnail photo of customer’s choice will be printed like Taj Mahal, Charminar, Ganga Harathi, Mysore Palace, Butterfly, Red Fort etc. Now, keeping the importance and sentiments of the people over Ananda Nilayam, the sanctum santorum of Lord Venkateswara, the department has decided to bring it as a template.(Source: thehansindia.com)

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>