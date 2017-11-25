Vatican City Issued Stamp on 500th Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation

The Vatican City has issued a commemorative stamp marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation on 23rd November 2017.The anniversary date of Martin Luther nailing 95 theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, which is considered the start of the Reformation. The new-issue announcement from the Vatican City philatelic and numismatic office described the design of the €1 stamp as depicting Jesus crucified in the foreground and a “golden and timeless view of the city of Wittenberg” in the background. Cartor, a security printer in France, printed the commemorative stamp in sheets of 10. The total printing was 120,000 stamps.