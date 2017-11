To commemorate the 70 years of establishment of Pakistan-Turkey diplomatic relations, Directorate General of Post and Telegraph Organisation (PTT) of Turkey and the Pakistan Post issued a joint commemorative stamp.

The joint stamp depicts two great political thinkers who made a deep imprint on the hearts and minds of the people of Pakistan and Turkey – Allama Muhammad Iqbal (1877-1938), the national poet of Pakistan and Mehmet Akif Ersoy (1873-1936), the national poet of Turkey.