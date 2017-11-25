Great honour for Jelena Ostapenko, also know as Alona. The World No.7 will feature on 50.000 post stamps released on 10th November 2017, worth €1.42 each and also an envelope with 1.500 issues. The postage stamp is illustrated with Ostapenko holding the 2017 Roland Garros cup two days after turning 20.
Latvia Issued Stamp on Jelena Ostapenko
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged alona, alona stamp, Jelena Ostapenko, Jelena Ostapenko stamp, Latvia Jelena Ostapenko stamp, Latvia sports stamps, latvian stamps, Roland Garros cup, stamps of latvia. Bookmark the permalink.
……………… amazing for a woman who turned 20 years of age two days before her winning a major championship. Must be a first for a living man or a woman in the world, except perhaps for a Royal personality. Wow!