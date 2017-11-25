Latvia Issued Stamp on Jelena Ostapenko

November 25, 2017

latvia stampGreat honour for Jelena Ostapenko, also know as Alona. The World No.7 will feature on 50.000 post stamps released on 10th November 2017, worth €1.42 each and also an envelope with 1.500 issues. The postage stamp is illustrated with Ostapenko holding the 2017 Roland Garros cup two days after turning 20.

