India-Armenia Joint Issue is Not Planned Yet

India Armenia joint stamp issue is in news since last few days. It was said that the issue will be focused on dance theme. It is possible that this issue is in pipeline somewhere but till today there is no official communication about this issue. Official websites of both the countries are silent on the release of this issue. Armenia planned 2 joint issues this year, first was Armenia-Iran joint issue which was released on 25th October while second joint issue of Armenia will be released with Russian Federation. On the Indian side issues of November have been announced without mentioning India –Armenia joint issue.

Official website- Armenia Post

www.haypost.am/en/annual-publicaton-plan

Official website-India Post

http://postagestamps.gov.in/StampsCalender.aspx