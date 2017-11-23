Indian Bank is an Indian state-owned financial services company established in 1907 and headquartered in Chennai, India. It has 20,661 employees, 2594 branches and is one of the top performing public sector banks in India. The Bank’s mission is “To be a Common Man’s Bank” – to provide all financial products and Services: Under one roof at affordable cost in a fair and transparent manner to all our customers.
My Stamp: Indian Bank
