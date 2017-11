1.4 million stamps, which come in 20 designs, will be printed and go on sale today, exactly 100 days before the start of the PyeongChang Olympics. The design of the postal stamps includes the official mascot, Soohorang, participating in a number of winter sports including curling, speed skating and bobsleigh, as well as images of Olympic stadiums.

Each stamp is priced at 330 won, with a set of 10 stamps priced at 3,300 won. To find out where the stamps are available, visit www.koreapost.go.kr.