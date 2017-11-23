Armenia Issued Stamps on 200th Anniversary of Hovhannes Aivazovsky

The postage stamps with nominal values of 170, 220, 230, 380 and 450 AMD depict five paintings of the world famous painter. The postage stamps are depicted against the background of three-dimensional exhibition hall.

The souvenir sheet with five stamps is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 30 000 pcs. The concept of the souvenir sheet belongs to the Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian. The authors of the souvenir sheet’s design are the designers Anna Abgaryan and Harutyun Samuelyan.The souvenir sheet with five stamps was cancelled by Armenian Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: November 07, 2017 Concept: Juan Pablo Gechidjian Designers: Anna Abgaryan, Harutyun Samuelyan Printing house: Cartor, France Stamp size: 29,0 x 35,0 mm 43,0 x 45,5 mm S/sheet size: 244,0 x 94,0 mm Print run: 30 000 pcs