Special Cover Released on National Cancer Awareness Day

By Suresh Rao

National Cancer Awareness Day observed across the country on 7th of November every year. Kidwai Cancer Institute is an Autonomous Institute of Karnataka with 650 bedded comprehensive cancer centre with latest state-of-art facilities treating poor patients since 1973. It is recognized as Regional Cancer Centre and identified as State Cancer Institute (SCI) by Government of India. ltis recognized as an advanced centre for cancer research and training by WHO, UICC, ICMR, DST, AERB etc. The Institute provides free boarding and lodging for 1000 patients and their attenders daily in Dharmashala campus. Institute conducts numerous cancer screening and awareness programmes in all parts of Karnataka. It offers several super speciality, PG, UG and Nursing courses in the field of Oncology; around 350 students pursue their studies here.The objective of the Programme is Early Detection cures Cancer.Dr. Linge Gowda, Director gave a wonderful talk explaining that cancer is not contagious and encouraged everyone to visit the cancer hospital to interact and brighten up the days of patients especially children and do whatever help in any small way.Prof. Krishna Murthy explained about preventable cancers like Lung Cancer,Cervical Cancer,Breast cancer,Liver cancer etc.

Photo: Dr. Linge Gowda, Director and Prof. Krishna Murthy of Kidwai Cancer Institute, Bengaluru along with Col. Arvind Varma, Post Master General and Mr. Sandesh Mahadevappa, Senior Superintendent of Post office and Dr.S.Shivaram CPM GPO, Bengaluru released the special cover