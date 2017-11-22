New Christmas 2017 Stamps

Gibraltar

For more than 50 years, Royal Mail has released special stamps to mark anniversaries and celebrate events in UK life. Christmas is one of the occasions that is marked with a special collection of festive stamps. But this Christmas, two stamps are extra special. Two children won a competition to have their very own designs featured in the collection. There were over 200,000 entries to the competition, which asked children to come up with a stamp around ‘What does the Christmas season mean to you?’. This one featuring Father Christmas and his sleigh was designed by 10-year-old Ted and will feature on a first-class stamp. Nice work Ted! The second winner was nine-year-old Arwen’s design of a ‘Snow Family’, which you will be able to see on one of the second-class stamps. It is only the fourth time in Royal Mail’s 500-year history that children have designed the Christmas Stamps.But it’s not just these two designs that will feature in this year’s Christmas collection. There are six more designs, all of which feature Madonna and child .These six stamps focus on the religious aspect of Christmas.