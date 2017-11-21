Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps: Pakistan

Posted on November 21, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Tricolor on Pakistan Stamp

pakistan icc stampBy Hemant Kulkarni

Pakistan has issued a stamp and a stamp sheet to commemorate the victory of ICC Championship Trophy.The stamp depicts Indian flag.This is the first time than Indian Flag has been printed on any stamp of Pakistan. Quite an impressive release with no higher Rupee denomination gimmick.

