Special Cover Released on Birth Centenary of Mrs. Indira Gandhi

By Rahul Ganguli

On the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, on 19th November 2017 a Special Cover and a Special Cancellation was released from the Head Post Office, Allahabad . The proponent to the special cover and cancellation is Prayag Philatelic Society, Allahabad. It is a registered society established to promote philately among all age groups.

It is a matter of great pride and honour for the society to get the opportunity to release a special cover and a special cancellation on the Birth Centenary of Mrs. Indira Gandhi who was the first lady Prime Minister of India.

The Special Cover and Cancellation was released by Mrs. Roopa Shankar, Mrs. Samina Naqvi, Mr. Narsingh, SSRM of Post Office and Mr. Pramod Kr. Bansal, the President of the society. Mr. Sanjiv Tripathi, Mr. Amal Kumar Dey, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Mr. Niraj Soni and Mr. Reshadul Islam members of the Prayag Philatelic Society were present for the function. Prominent philatelists of Allahabad were also present to grace the occasion – Mr. Anil Rastogi, Mr. M. Gulrez, Mr. Umendra Jain and Mr. Anil Gupta.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Secretary of the Society, Mr. Rahul Ganguli. He expressed his gratitude to the guests and thanked them on behalf of the society, who took out time for the event and were present to grace the occasion. He thanked the staff members of the Post Office who helped to get the approval for the special cover from the CPMG’s Office at Lucknow. A special word of thanks was expressed for the Sr. Postmaster Shri. R. N. Yadav for the arrangements for the programme and his co operation extended to the society in getting the special cover released.

The special cover and cancellation will be available with the Bureau Incharge Mr. Rajesh Verma, at the Philatelic Bureau situated at the Head Post Office, Allahabad. The cost of the cover is Rs.30. The special cover will also be available from the e-post office shortly as some cover have been sent to the e-post office situated at Sansad Marg Post Office, New Delhi.

——————————————————————————————–Rahul Ganguli is Secretary of Prayag Philatelic Society