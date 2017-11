By M.Gulrez

Sangam Philatelic Club of Allahabad has released a set of three Private Commemorative Covers and Picture Postcard to commemorate the Birth Centenary of Mrs.. Indira Gandhi on 19.11.2017. These covers are designed by Ashok Mittal, president Sangam Philatelic Club and conceived by M. Gulrez , secretary of the Club.

