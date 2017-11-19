Remembering Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Centenary

Posted on November 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

indira gandhi stampBy Anil Kr Pujara

Today is the 100th Birth Anniversary of Nndira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician and the only female Prime Minister of the country. Born in the famous Nehru family, she was perhaps destined for an illustrious political career. She served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.Russia issued a stamp to commemorate her birth centenary on 21st September 2017.

indira gandhi fdcAnother Russinn Stamp Issued On Indira Gandhi on 19.11.1987

One Response to Remembering Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Centenary

  1. N.A. Mirza says:
    November 19, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    It’s a pity that we don’t honour our people and others take pride in remember and honouring them

