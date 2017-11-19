Pakistan has issued a set of three commemorative stamps and a souvenir sheet to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan cricket team in the Champions Trophy. The stamps were launched at an impressive ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium, which was attended by Federal Minister for Postal Service Syed Ameer Zaman, Pakistan Post Director General Madam Rubina Tayyab and PCB chairman Najam Sethi along with board officials.
Pakistan Issued Stamps on Victory in Champions Trophy
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes and tagged asian stamps, champions trophy, Pakistan champions trophy stamps, pakistan stamps, sports stamps, stamps of pakistan, stamps on sports. Bookmark the permalink.