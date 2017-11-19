Pakistan Issued Stamps on Victory in Champions Trophy

pakistan champions trophy stampsPakistan has issued  a set of three commemorative stamps  and a souvenir sheet to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan cricket team in the Champions Trophy. The stamps were launched at an impressive ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium, which was attended by Federal Minister for Postal Service Syed Ameer Zaman, Pakistan Post Director General Madam Rubina Tayyab and PCB chairman Najam Sethi along with board officials.

