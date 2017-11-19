New Christmas 2017 Stamps:Canada

Posted on November 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

canada christmas stampsThis year’s sacred issue, designed by Louise Méthé, showcases The Adoration of the Shepherds, a vibrant oil-on-panel painting housed at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Attributed to Italian artist Tommaso di Stefano Lunetti (c. 1495-1564), this carefully composed masterpiece was based on Luke’s gospel, in which angels announced the birth of Jesus to shepherds, who then rushed from their fields to find their newborn saviour.

The Christmas Animals stamps were designed by Hélène L’Heureux, with illustrations by Christiane Beauregard. They feature three classic Canadian creatures – a cheery polar bear (Permanent domestic rate), a brilliant red cardinal (U.S. rate), and a caribou festooned with lights (International rate) – that are sure to add a touch of festive whimsy to your holiday mail.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, New Stamps, News and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>