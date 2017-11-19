My Stamp Launched For Vijay

Posted on November 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

my stamp vijayMy Stamp Released on Ilaya Thalapathy  Vijay’s latest movie  ‘Mersal’ which which started to screens from this Diwali seems to be on a roll with almost all theatres running houseful. The movie is being appreciated for its socially relevant content from the film fraternity and the common public as well.

Now,  what appears to a truly exciting news is that, Vijay fans in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), with the help of India Post  have issued a personalized postal stamp with Vijay’s portrait.The launch of the postal stamp was celebrated by the member of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in United Arab Emirates.The postal stamp stands at a value of Rupees 5. This is the first time the actor’s portrait is issued in the form of a stamp.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Themes and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>