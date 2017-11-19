My Stamp Launched For Vijay

My Stamp Released on Ilaya Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie ‘Mersal’ which which started to screens from this Diwali seems to be on a roll with almost all theatres running houseful. The movie is being appreciated for its socially relevant content from the film fraternity and the common public as well.

Now, what appears to a truly exciting news is that, Vijay fans in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), with the help of India Post have issued a personalized postal stamp with Vijay’s portrait.The launch of the postal stamp was celebrated by the member of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in United Arab Emirates.The postal stamp stands at a value of Rupees 5. This is the first time the actor’s portrait is issued in the form of a stamp.