Malaysia Issued Stamps on 150th Anniversary of the First Stamps

Posted on November 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

malaysia stampsMalaysia issued a set of stamps to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first stamps in country. This year marks the 150th anniversary since the first stamps were issued in this country. To commemorate this momentous event, Pos Malaysia recently issued a beautiful set of stamps bearing the images of all nine postage stamp denominations released on Sept 1, 1867.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>