Malaysia issued a set of stamps to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first stamps in country. This year marks the 150th anniversary since the first stamps were issued in this country. To commemorate this momentous event, Pos Malaysia recently issued a beautiful set of stamps bearing the images of all nine postage stamp denominations released on Sept 1, 1867.
Malaysia Issued Stamps on 150th Anniversary of the First Stamps
