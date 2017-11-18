The President Released APS Cover on Helicopter Unit

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented Standards to the 223 Squadron and the 117 Helicopter Unit of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Station, Adampur, Punjab on 16th November 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the contribution of Punjab to our armed forces, and of our armed forces to our nation, has been enormous. That is why, in his role as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he was glad to visit Punjab for awarding Standards to the 223 Squadron and the 117 Helicopter Unit of the Indian Air Force. He stated that both units have a history of professional excellence. The nation honours them with a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for dedication and courage in the face of adversity.The President complimented the personnel, veterans and families of the 223 Squadron, the 117 Helicopter Unit and the Air Force Station Adampur for their devotion to the nation. He stated that India is proud of them.