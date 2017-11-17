New Stamps from Austria

Red Deer

Its impressive size has also gained the red deer the title “King of the forest”.The most noticeable feature of the red deer (Lat. Cervus elaphus) is undoubtedly its prominent, powerful antlers, which are particularly well-branched and expansive. Only male animals grow antlers, which can weigh up to eight kilogrammes. Hunters designate stags according to the number of points on their antlers, so, for example, a “12-pointer” is a male (stag) which has six points on at least one of its antlers. If he has the same number of points on both antlers he is an “even 12-pointer”. In their first year the young stags have antlers comprising a single spike.

Issue Date:18.10.2017

Welt Museum Wien

On 25th October the Weltmuseum Wien was reopend following an extensive redesign. To mark this occasion, Austrian Post is dedicating a commemorative stamp to the museum with its rich history.The Weltmuseum Wien is regarded as one of the most important ethnological museums in the world. The origins of the Museum reach back to 1806, when the purchase of part of the “Cook Collection” spurred the establishment of a separate k.u.k ethnographic collection in the Imperial Natural History Cabinet (Hofnaturalienkabinett). The individual rooms will be dedicated to themes such as colonialism, the history of Japan in Vienna’s World Fair of 1873 or the ethnographic collections of three young Habsburgs.The design on the commemorative stamp shows a feather bust of a Hawaiian deity which was acquired in around 1779 during the third circumnavigation of the globe by the British sailor James Cook.

Issue Date:18.10.2017

Traditional Costume of Grinzing

The word Grinzing immediately conjures up thoughts of Heurige (small drinking establishments), wine and Wienerlieder (or Viennese songs). Fittingly, there is also a unique Grinzing traditional costume, which is now being presented on a commemorative stamp. Since Grinzing is a classic wine-growing region, this dirndl is also called a traditional wine-maker’s dress. Located at the foot of the Kahlenberg, Grinzing was once a suburb of Vienna. Since 1892 it has been part of Döbling, Vienna’s 19th district. The picturesque vineyards and the traditional culture of the Heurige make Grinzing a popular destination for visitors from around the world. The historic centre with the Late Gothic Grinzing Church and the grassy village green still give the place the feel of a village, even if Grinzing is now a popular address for Austrian celebrities.The traditional costume for everyday wear has been known in its current form since the 19th century and was already revived based on historic models around 80 years ago in the inter-war period. Today the stipulations are not too strict. What is special about the dirndl is the cut of the bodice, which is typical of the traditional costumes of Vienna: the right front crosses over the left and buttons at the side. The buttons are also a characteristic decoration, being placed either evenly spaced below one another or with a gap below the top button. This overlapping produces an angular neckline at the front, repeated on the back, which has simple scalloped seams. The neckline, closing edge and scalloped seams are piped. In addition to this asymmetric bodice there is a variant which is laced at the front or back, usually in shades of brown or blue.The everyday dirndl is made from red, blue and white checked cotton or linen, in the past often being made from the remnants of bedding material. The pattern of the skirt, which comes down to around the ankles, can be different. The buttons are mother of pearl. It is worn with a coordinating, plain coloured or lightly patterned apron which hangs about five centimetres below the hem of the skirt and is tied tightly at the waist. A white dirndl blouse with short or mid-length sleeves finishes the costume. A variant for special occasions is made using finer materials such as silk or brocade in light or dark blue with silver buttons and a fine silver edging. However, this costume for special occasions is rarely seen. There is no typical traditional dress for the men of Grinzing. In the wine-growing regions of Lower Austria and Vienna the so-called “Kalmukjanker”, also known as the “Hauerjanker” or wine-grower’s jacket, is widespread. Kalmuk is a robust, densely packed cotton or sheep’s wool material (in the past waste fabric was also used to make it), which is used to make jackets for the sailors on the Danube. The jacket is worn in varying cuts, with a raised collar, single or double-breasted. It was originally fastened with mother of pearl buttons. Buttons made from antlers only began to appear in the 20th century.

Issue Date:18.10.2017