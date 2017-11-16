Special Cover Released on Gharana Wetland

Jammu and Kashmir circle of India Post has released a special cover on Gharana Wetland on 9th November 2017.Governor of Gujrat N N Vohra released the special cover and a my stamp on Mata Vaishno Devi.He was inaugurating the Jammu Philatelic Festival cum Exhibition organized by the Department of Posts, Government of India.GharanaWetland which is situated in Jammu region and known for the large variety of migratory birds which visit this waterbody.

Governor, as per the official, observed that the Department of Posts, which is one of the oldest institutions , has rendered invaluable contribution towards development of the India etc. Vohra expressed concern that the number of migratory birds visiting the Gharana Wetland may not be increasing due to certain anthropogenic factors which are destroying its ecosystem. State. Vohra was presented “My Stamp” on Mata Vaishno Devi. “My Stamp” is the brand name for personalized sheets of Postage Stamps of India Post, the official added.