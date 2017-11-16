Romania Issued Stamps on Mushrooms

It is illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50. The European blusher is a species of edible mushrooms, which cohabitates forming mycorrhizae on the roots of trees. Leccinum aurantiacum is part of the Boletaceae family and is commonly called the red-capped scaber stalk, and is illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 8. Macrolepiota procera is an edible species that grows on the ground and can be found in meadows, forests or places with grass during summer and autumn. It is known under the popular name of the parasol mushroom. It is represented on the stamp with the face value of Lei 15.

Issue Date:06.10.2017 Designer:Bianca Spatariu Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps size: 36 x 36 mm, Minisheets size: 130 x 94 mm; Block: 174 x 114 mm (in philatelic album) Values:2.50 Lei; 4.50 Lei; 8 Lei; 15 Lei