New Stamps on Platinum Wedding Anniversary of Queen and Prince Philip

New Zealand

On 20 November, the Queen and Prince Philip celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary and 70 years of marriage.To celebrate this incredible milestone, New Zealand Post has created a special commemorative stamp issue that takes a closer look at some of their most memorable moments, of which family feature prominently. While the Queen and Prince Philip were engaged in 1946, it was not formally announced to the world until the following year, when Elizabeth turned 21. On Thursday 20 November 1947, the royal couple were married in Westminster Abbey.

They had four children Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward – from 1948 to 1964. The royal family continues to grow with the arrival of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild due in the first half of 2018.Together, the Queen and Prince Philip have broken many records. She is the longest-serving and longest-living sovereign in New Zealand’s history, and the first to visit this country while reigning. Philip is the longest-serving consort and longest-lived male member of the royal family.

Tokelau

Over their 70 years together, the Queen and Prince Philip have achieved many remarkable milestones. These photos capture some of those magical moments, with a traditional Tokelauan pattern creating a link back to the island nation.

Niue

New Zealand Post has created this special commemorative stamp issue to celebrate Niue’s Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary. These photos capture some of those magical moments, while the incorporation of the pua kenikeni flower shows a link to the island of Niue.