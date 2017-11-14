India:Children’s Day 2017 Stamps

Posted on November 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

childrens daystampschildrens day fdcIndia Post has issued a set of 2 stamps and a miniature sheet on the occasion of Children’s Day on 14th November 2017.Theme of the stamps is nest.Stamps and FDC designs are based on children’s paintings.

One Response to India:Children’s Day 2017 Stamps

  1. Hemant Kulkarni, USA says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:56 PM

    Wish the stamps had depicted chicks being fed by the mother and NOT her looking at the eggs. Colorfully eye pleasing but not the way these have been drawn on a Children’s Day.

