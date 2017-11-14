India Post has issued a set of 2 stamps and a miniature sheet on the occasion of Children’s Day on 14th November 2017.Theme of the stamps is nest.Stamps and FDC designs are based on children’s paintings.
India:Children’s Day 2017 Stamps
Wish the stamps had depicted chicks being fed by the mother and NOT her looking at the eggs. Colorfully eye pleasing but not the way these have been drawn on a Children’s Day.