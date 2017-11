By Anurakti Vajpeyi

India Post is today issuing stamps on Childrens Day.Theme of this years stamps is Nest.The stamps will depict paintings made by school children on the theme Nest.Till now 63 stamps have been released on Childrens Day since 1957.No stamps issued on Childrens Day in 1965,1967,1968,1969,1970,1972,1979,1988,1989,2003 and 2014.Miniature Sheets issued on Childrens Day in 2006,2007,2008,2009,2010,2011,2015 and 2016.