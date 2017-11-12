A long line of stamp collectors was seen outside the post office to buy the special stamps, shortly after the opening of the 19th National Congress of the CPC on 18th October 2017.
China Issued Stamp on 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged asian philately, asian stams, chinese stamps, envelope, National Congress, National Congress of the Communist Party of China, National Congress of the Communist Party of China stamp, stamps of china. Bookmark the permalink.