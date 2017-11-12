China Issued Stamp on 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Posted on November 12, 2017

china stampA long line of stamp collectors was seen outside the post office to buy the special stamps, shortly after the opening of the 19th National Congress of the CPC on 18th October 2017.

