New Stamps from Switzerland

Swiss Cow

Swiss born and bred Cows not only dominate the Swiss landscape and Swiss agriculture, they have also come to symbolize our country. This is particularly true of the Simmental breed of cows featured on countless souvenirs – and now also on one of Swiss Post’s special stamps. Simmentals are a genetically pure breed of cattle that could be seen as quintessen- tially Swiss. Unlike many of their peers, they have never been crossed with other breeds. As their name suggests, they originate from the valley of the Simme River in the Bernese Oberland. Today they can be found throughout Switzer- land, notably in mountainous regions. Moreover, they have proved to be an ex- port hit: today, some 50 million cows around the world can claim Simmental ancestry! The stamp was designed by graphic artist Lisa Behmel

Issue Date:09.11.2017 Designer:Lisa Behmel, Hünibach Printer:Gutenberg AG, Schaan, Liechtenstein Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours

Love

Issue Date:09.11.2017 Designer:Benel Kallen, Münsingen Printer:Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours with Foil Size:Stamps: 33 × 28mm, Sheetlet: 190 × 160mm

Christmas

Christmas carols are always very popular, and four of the best-known ones feature as motifs on “Christmas” special stamps. Eduard Ebel, Joseph Mohr, James Lord Pierpont … these names may not mean anything to you. But you probably know the songs they wrote by heart, as they have long since become part of our cul- ture and our identity. Silent Night The lyrics of “Silent Night” were originally taken from a Christmas poem written by assistant priest Joseph Mohr (1792–1848) from the Austrian village of Arnsdorf and Franz Xaver Gruber composed the hauntingly beautiful melody. Today the carol is sung in countless languages around world. Jingle Bells “Jingle Bells” was written in the mid-19th century by the American composer James Lord Pierpont. Although strictly speaking it is not a Christmas carol, it is sung all over the world at Christmas time. We wish you a merry Christmas In the case of “We wish you a merry Christmas”, the writer is lost in the mists of time. A traditional Eng- lish carol dating back to the 16th century, it also looks beyond Christmas to the beginning of the New Year. Snow falls softly at night “Snow falls softly at night” was written – and possibly also composed – by Protestant pastor Eduard Ebel (1839–1905). However, he may also have taken up an old folk tune. At any rate, he himself considered it a nursery rhyme.

Issue Date:09.11.2017 Designer:Boris Pilleri, Berne Printer:Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 33 × 28mm, Sheet: 82×198 mm (open), 82 × 99mm (folded); 5 rows of 2 stamps