Malaysia Issued Stamps on Prince Charles and Camilla

The stamps featuring the Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in conjunction with the inaugural visit of the British royal couple to Malaysia for five days this week.”The stamp series will feature two designs featuring the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, both priced at RM1 each.

Pos Malaysia would also issue the complete set of stamp series including the First Day Cover and a special folder featuring the logo of the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom as well as one piece of miniature sheet, priced at RM43.45 per set.