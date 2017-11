Twelve Days of Christmas

A festive set of twelve stamps to bring joy and cheer! This festive collection is presented by Isle of Man Post Office with best wishes and good cheer in the spirit of the popular Christmas song that inspired these lyrical illustrations by Catherine Rowe.

Issue Date:19.10.2017 Designer:EJC Design Printer:Lowe Martin Process:Offset Lithography plus hexachrome Colours:Four plus metallic