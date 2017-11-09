India Post is releasing a commemorative postage stamp on Dr. Shambhunath Singh on 9th November 2017.Shambhunath Singh (17 June 1916-3 September 1991) born at Devaria UP.He was a poet,writer and social activist.His main books are-Roop Rashmi,Chhayalok and Waqt ki minar par.
India Post is Issuing Stamp on Dr. Shambhunath Singh
