India Post is Issuing Stamp on Dr. Shambhunath Singh

Posted on November 9, 2017 by PhilaMirror

shambhunath singhIndia Post is releasing a commemorative postage stamp on Dr. Shambhunath Singh  on 9th November 2017.Shambhunath Singh (17 June 1916-3 September 1991) born at Devaria UP.He was a poet,writer and social activist.His main books are-Roop Rashmi,Chhayalok and  Waqt ki minar par.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>