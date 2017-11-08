New Christmas 2017 Stamps:USPS

Posted on November 8, 2017 by PhilaMirror

usps christmas stampsThe four new stamps are inspired by some of America’s favorite holiday songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” Silent Night,” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”  They’re designed to be appealing as a group, as well as individually. Lyrics from each song highlight the individual stamps.According to the USPS, the artist first sketched the artwork in pencil and then rendered it as a digital illustration, according to the USPS.

