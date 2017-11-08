Canada Issued Stamp on Halifax Explosion

Posted on November 8, 2017

canada halifax stampThe stamp, which features the front page of The Halifax Herald published after the disaster, was unveiled on 7th November 2017. Creative director Larry Burke worked on the stamp’s design with designers Anna Stredulinsky and Adam Hartling, illustrator Mike Little and historians, archivists, and experts familiar with the disaster.

