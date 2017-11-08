The stamp, which features the front page of The Halifax Herald published after the disaster, was unveiled on 7th November 2017. Creative director Larry Burke worked on the stamp’s design with designers Anna Stredulinsky and Adam Hartling, illustrator Mike Little and historians, archivists, and experts familiar with the disaster.
Canada Issued Stamp on Halifax Explosion
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged Canadian newspapers, canadian stamps, Halifax Explosion, Halifax Explosion stamp, Halifax Herald, newspapers on stamps, stamps of canada, stamps on newspapers. Bookmark the permalink.