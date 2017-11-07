New Stamps from Spain

Julià Reig i Ribó

The series Personalities of this year pays homage to one of the most outstanding personalities of the second half of the twentieth century of the Principality of Andorra: Julià Reig i Ribó. Businessman, banker and politician of great relevance for the Principality by promoting its progress and modernization.

He was General Councilor of the Valls d’Andorra between 1948 and 1959 and twice elected Sindic General, the first between 1960-1966 and the second between 1960 and 1978. During his term promoted the creation of Social Security and the opening Of the country to the outside, besides impelling the political and social reforms that would end up in the first Constitution of the Principality of Andorra in the year 1993.

75th Death Anniversary of Miguel Hernández

It was a March 28, 1942 when the poet’s voice went out forever. His feather full of claw, his despair and surrender, made him a gentleman of letters even though he said of himself that he was a “goatherd poet” or a “shepherd poet.” It is said, although it is not known, that when Miguel Hernandez died that spring day, because of a tuberculosis in jail, nobody could close his eyes.He was a great reader and that likeness also grew as he made his friendship with Ramón Sije, who later would dedicate the famous elegy to him on the occasion of his death. The stamp that commemorates the anniversary of his death, shows the writer reciting one of his poems. In the background his look and also, his signature and the drawing of a heart that appears in one of the letters to his wife.

Birth Bicentenary of José Zorrilla

200 years ago, in the city of Valladolid, was born one of the most important geniuses of the History of Literature of our country, José Maximiano Zorrilla Moral. Twenty years later, on February 15, 1837, the funeral of the genius writer Mariano José de Larra was celebrated, who had committed suicide a few days before after a disappointment of love. At the funeral, a young and incipient poet named José Zorrilla, read a heartfelt elegy he had composed expressly for that occasion.

No one knew him, no one knew about him, but the child-like writer who recited verses in the midst of those romantics who mourned the death of the great Larra, made all those present there pay attention to him. Success came and with it, the chair I of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language, where he entered May 31, 1885, reading his speech entitled Autobiography and poetic self-portrait.

