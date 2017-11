By Wolfgang Beyer, BDPh (German Philatelic Federation)

Slovakia:Mineral

The postmark onmineral quartz was released on 7th October in Bratislava 27 , Slovakia.

Taiwan:Bird

The postmarks were released on 11th October 2017.All postmarks Features the Pheasant-tailed Jacana(Hydrophasianus chiurgus).

Germany:Frog

The postmark was released on 2nd November 2017 features a Edible Frog(Rana esculentus).