India Post Released 24 Stamps on Indian Cuisine

India Post has released a mega stamp issue on Indian cuisine on 3rd November 2017.The issue consists 24 stamps(5 Rs each),5 Sheetlets (120 Rs each) ,4 miniature sheets (30 Rs each) and 4FFDCs.Sheetlets and miniature sheets are 4 in number
1.Popular cuisine
2.Festival cuisine
3.Regional cuisine
4.Bhog Prasad cuisine
Each sheetlet contains 30 stamps while 6 stamps are in each miniature sheet.Mix sheetlet contains all 24 stamps.Cuisine depicted on stamps are-
Popular cuisine:Poha Jalebi,Gol Gappa,Dhokla,Chole Bhature,Idli Dosa,Bada Pav
Festival cuisine:Malpua,Pongal,Motichoor Laddo,Gijhiya,Sewaiyan,Thekua
Regional cuisine:Beby Appam,Baghare Bengan,Dal Bati,Litti Chokha,Makka ki Roti Sarson ka sag,Biryani
Bhog Prasad cuisine:Modak,Mahaprasad Rice Dal,Chhappan Bhog,Peda,Sandesh,Tirupati Laddo
4 FDCs are also having colourful background.Cost of whole set is 865 Rs.
I bet some folks would still complain about few delicacies that are missing from this mega issue. Imagine the plight of someone who loves to create se-tenant stamps. IPS sure knows how to milk the growing popularity of philatelic community of India.