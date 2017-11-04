India Post Released 24 Stamps on Indian Cuisine

India Post has released a mega stamp issue on Indian cuisine on 3rd November 2017.The issue consists 24 stamps(5 Rs each),5 Sheetlets (120 Rs each) ,4 miniature sheets (30 Rs each) and 4FFDCs.Sheetlets and miniature sheets are 4 in number

1.Popular cuisine

2.Festival cuisine

3.Regional cuisine

4.Bhog Prasad cuisine

Each sheetlet contains 30 stamps while 6 stamps are in each miniature sheet.Mix sheetlet contains all 24 stamps.Cuisine depicted on stamps are-

Popular cuisine:Poha Jalebi,Gol Gappa,Dhokla,Chole Bhature,Idli Dosa,Bada Pav

Festival cuisine:Malpua,Pongal,Motichoor Laddo,Gijhiya,Sewaiyan,Thekua

Regional cuisine:Beby Appam,Baghare Bengan,Dal Bati,Litti Chokha,Makka ki Roti Sarson ka sag,Biryani

Bhog Prasad cuisine:Modak,Mahaprasad Rice Dal,Chhappan Bhog,Peda,Sandesh,Tirupati Laddo

4 FDCs are also having colourful background.Cost of whole set is 865 Rs.