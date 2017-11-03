New Stamps from Luxembourg

175 Years of POST Luxembourg

Date of Issue:19 September 2017

Istanbul International Reply Coupon

The international reply coupon (IRC) is exchangeable in all member countries against one or more postage stamps with a minimum value for a standard priority letter or standard airmail letter sent abroad for the reply.

700 Years of Church of Simmer

There are many churches and religious art monuments between Steinfort and Mersch in the Eisch valley. The Romano-Gothic St. Martin Parish Church in Simmern, with its cemetery and crosses partly dating back to the 16th century, both been protected as historic monuments since 1962, is certainly an excellent example.

According to a pious legend from the 14th century, Henry VII, Holy Roman Emperor is said to have died in the arms of Thomas von Siebenborn in 1313 in Buonconvento in Tuscany, Italy. According to the same legend, Thomas, lord of the castle of Simmern returned to the village and had the first church built there, which was consecrated in 1317.

Issue Date:19.09.2017 Designer:Roger Bour (L) Printer:Offset haute définition en quadrichromie par Bpost (B) Process:Offset Size:40.20 x 27.66 mm Values:0.70 €