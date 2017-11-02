Armenia-Iran Joint Issue

The souvenir sheet with two postage stamps is designed by the Armenian and Persian ornaments. The postage stamp with nominal value of 300 AMD depicts the Persian Blue Mosque located in Yerevan and the postage stamp with nominal value of 350 AMD depicts the Armenian Holy Savior Cathedral located in Isfahan.

The souvenir sheet with two stamps is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 20 000 pcs. The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

Date of issue: October 25, 2017 Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan Printing house: Cartor, France Stamp size: 45,0 x 33,0 mm S/sheet size: 130,0 x 70,0 mm Print run: 20 000 pcs.