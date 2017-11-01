New Stamps from Hungary

Birth Centenary of Magda Szabo

Magda Szabó was born and studied in Debrecen, where she finished school in 1935 and then obtained a teaching and arts degree in Latin and Hungarian at the University of Debrecen in 1940. She began teaching in the same year, which she did for two years in her native city and then for three years in Hódmezővásárhely. Between 1945 and 1949 Szabó worked for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Education. She explored her talent in almost every area of literature. Her children’s and youth novels, Tell Young Sophie (1958), Island Blue (1959), and Lara the Fairy (1965), are fascinating and thought-provoking reading for all ages. Magda Szabó was awarded almost all available prizes during her lifetime including the Kossuth Prize in 1978 and the French literary prize Femina in 2003 for her novel The Door (1987). She was a member of the European Academy of Sciences and the Széchenyi Academy of Literature and Arts, and was awarded the title of honorary citizen of Debrecen and Budapest. Another of her well-known novels, Für Elise, was published in the 21st century, in 2002. Issue Date:05.10.2017

Designer:Attila Elekes Printer:ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt Process:4-colour offset + embossed Colours:4 Colours Size:30 x 40 mm Values:HUF 435

Hungarian Saints and Blesseds V

The miniature sheet depicts images of Saint Margaret, Saint Kinga and the Blessed Yolanda, is also being released on 5 October 217 in a special numbered edition decorated with gold foil and embossing, and as a numbered limited edition black print. The standard edition, the special edition and the black print are also available in an exclusive set, which – apart from the aesthetic experience – is special as the black print is only sold as part of the set. The miniature sheets designed by the graphic artist Imre Benedek were produced by ANY Security Printing Company and will be available at first-day post offices and Filaposta in Hungary, but may also be ordered from Magyar Posta’s online store. Although the standard edition of the commemorative miniature sheet Hungarian Saints and Blesseds V is a noteworthy artwork in itself, as Magyar Posta has devoted the same special attention to this topic as in previous years, this stamp is also being released in a special edition and as a black print with identical graphics as in the standard edition. The bond linking Saint Margaret, Saint Kinga and the Blessed Yolanda is that they are the daughters of King Béla IV, who is regarded as the second founder of the state for rebuilding the country after it was devastated by the Mongols in 1241-42. Their lives were greatly influenced by the ideal of poverty prevalent at the time and the example of their aunt Saint Elizabeth. The chosen method of depiction as well as the use of embossing and the gold foil printing technique emphasise and highlight the shining of the halo around the figures, thus expressing the respect that every collector can experience when viewing the stamps. Three thousand copies of the numbered set have been produced, which includes the standard edition and the special edition numbered between 1 and 3,000 as well as the black print. The numbering of the set, the special edition and the black print is identical.

Issue Date:05.10.2017 Designer:Imre Benedek Printer:ANY Biztonsági Nyomda (miniature sheets); Pátria Nyomda (folder) Process:Special edition: 4-colour offset with gold foil and embossed; black print: 2-colour offset Size:30 × 40 mm