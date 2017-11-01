Isle of Man Issued Stamps on Manx Cats by Lesley Anne Ivory

A charming set of four stamps from celebrated cat artist Lesley Anne Ivory

Lesley Anne Ivory is without doubt the most talented cat artist of this generation.

Her work has evolved over many years into a very recognisable genre and technique, where attention to detail is paramount to the appeal of her work.

At the very core of her work Lesley Anne loves cats and her work clearly reflects this.

This set of four cute stamps depicts Manx cats against patchwork quilts with flora and fauna with a Manx significance incorporated in to the designs.

The stamps are wonderfully framed by Celtic style chain border.

Date of Issue:10 October 2017