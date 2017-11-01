Isle of Man Issued Stamps on Manx Cats by Lesley Anne Ivory

Posted on November 1, 2017 by PhilaMirror

iom catsstamps

A charming set of four stamps from celebrated cat artist Lesley Anne Ivory

Lesley Anne Ivory is without doubt the most talented cat artist of this generation.

Her work has evolved over many years into a very recognisable genre and technique, where attention to detail is paramount to the appeal of her work.

At the very core of her work Lesley Anne loves cats and her work clearly reflects this.

This set of four cute stamps depicts Manx cats against patchwork quilts with flora and fauna with a Manx significance incorporated in to the designs.

The stamps are wonderfully framed by Celtic style chain border.

Date of Issue:10 October 2017

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>