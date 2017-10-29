Special Cover :OYE Ambala

Posted on October 29, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover oye ambalaBy Anil Kr Pujara

The civic body has launched Oye (Open Your Eyes) Ambala Campaign. The aim of the campaign is to make the city clean and enhnace its sanitation and hygiene as soon as possible. The goal has been registered in the Limca book of World Records as well and the target to complete the task has been set to 90 days. initial phase of the project includes making the residents of the twin city aware and motivate them to segregate the garbage at source level. The purpose of the campaign is to improve Ambala’s ranking in the Swachhta Sarvekshan Report 2018. Ambala had stood at 308 amongst 434 cities this year. The aim is to bring it to top 100 by 2018.Date of Release:2 October 2017

One Response to Special Cover :OYE Ambala

  1. Raman Kumar Mandal says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:06 AM

    Nice,
    Clean India,Green India

    Raman Kumar Mandal
    Gorakhpur

