New Stamps from Bosnia and Herzegovina

25 Years of the International Humanitarian Organization Mary’s Meals

The work of the Charity Mary’s Meals grew out of Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where, by the testimony of six visionaries the Virgin Mary has been appearing since 1981. In 1992, the MacFarlane – Barrow family launched an appeal to help the people of war-torn Bosnia-Herzegovina. It all started from their home in Argyll, Scotland: Craig Lodge Family House of Prayer. Craig Lodge is a Catholic retreat centre that the MacFarlane – Barrow family were inspired to open after a family pilgrimage to Medjugorje in 1983. Donations of food, clothing, blankets and medicine flooded in, and the first batch of aid was delivered to refugee camps near Medjugorje. The family was overwhelmed by the generous response of the public, and what was meant to be a one-off delivery of aid developed into a rapidly-growing international charitable organisation. From feeding just 200 children in Malawi in 2002, Mary’s Meals is today reaching more than one million children across four continents. Those involved in the first Mary’s Meals projects were all people whose lives had been changed by pilgrimages to Medjugorje. They chose, therefore, to name the organisation in honour of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Issue Date:09.10.2017 Designer:David Swift Printer:Zrinski d.d. Čakovec Size:48,28 x 35,50 mm Values:3,10 BAM

Embroidery with Silver String from Livno

Ethnological collections preserve valuable items from being forgotten, which are losing its purpose in times when mankind has different needs. Traditional crafts in Bosnia and Herzegovina developed under the influence of Roman, Greek, early Christian and Arabic culture. Embroidery on linen had become a tradition throughout the whole B&H, and embroidery on wood appears in certain areas with all of its specificities. On this postage stamp is displayed detail on the handle of a walking cane that is located in the permanent exhibition of the ethnological collection of the Franciscan museum and Gallery Gorica Livno in Livno. The first data about Livno’s craftmen appears in the middle of the 15th century, and the fact from 1550 tells us that in Livno existed 27 kinds of trades or carfts. A special place amongst them is the well-known embroidery with silver string that is unique by a special kind of incrustation (embedding) of precious metal into wood. In this manner, various usable items were decorated such as cane handles, knives, chests and similar.

Issue Date:09.10.2017 Designer:Ivica Madžar Printer:Zrinski d.d. Čakovec Size:35,50 x 25,56 mm Values:1,00 BAM