Aland:Christmas 2017 Stamp

Posted on October 29, 2017 by PhilaMirror

aland christmas stampsThe denomination Julpost implies that the stamp may be used to addressees in Åland, Finland and Sweden as a more favourable postage for Christmas greetings during a limited period in November and December every year. The value of Julpost stamps varies according to the current postage tariffs. Stamps with a Julpost denomination may be used as postage all year round. The current value is based on the most recent tariff for Christmas mail.

Issue Date:09.10.2017 Designer:Micael de Haas Printer:Cartor Security Printing Process:4-color offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 36 x 25,5mm, Sheet: 2 x 20

