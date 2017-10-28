New Spanish Stamps

Old Crafts: Potter

Pottery is presented in a new Premium Pliego and has the characteristic of being printed on a paper with textured ceramic.The pottery takes us to the ceramics, and concretely, the protagonist of this emission, the well-known ceramics of Talavera.It is used to make dinnerware, fountains, wall murals and other ornamental elements. The city, has a quality brand that makes its pottery products different from the rest, is called “Marca de Calidad Talavera Cerámica”.

Issue Date: 15.09.2017 Process: Offset, ceramic texture and embossed Size: 74.6 x 28.8 mm Values: 1.35 €

Wonders of the modern world: Macchu Picchu

It was July 24, 1911, when the American explorer Hiram Bingham located the ruins of Machu Picchu. The remains of an Inca city, between the Andean masses in the south of the country, opened and showed the vestiges of an ancient civilization, which began to be built in the middle of the XV century approximately, in times of Pachacuti, the first ruler of Tauhantinsuyu. It is believed that for a hundred years it was the resting place of the emperor and also, political, religious or administrative center. Traces have been found that could be both a place for the initiation of Inca rituals, a sacred place. The stamp shows the flag of Peru next to a beautiful image of the ruins of Machu Picchu.

Issue Date: 15.09.2017 Process: Offset Size: 74.6 x 28.8 mm Values: 1.35 €

Región de Murcia

One more year, Correos continues with the Gastronomy series and issues a block leaf dedicated to the Denomination of Protected Origin of the Region of Murcia, where the rice of Calasparra and the wine of Jumilla, are the protagonists.When a product acquires the “Denomination of Origin”, it means that it is the result of production located in a specific area, which has unique characteristics and that generate limited units.The block sheet collects an image of a vine with its grapes and grains of rice. The stamps, collect the image of some wooden spoons with rice and a glass of wine in the foreground with a vineyard in the background.

Issue Date: 20.09.2017 Process: Offset Size: Stamp: 40.9 x 28.8 mm cada sello, Sheet: 133 x 99 mm Values: 2€