North Korea Issued Stamps on Mangyongdae Revolutionary School

Posted on October 27, 2017 by PhilaMirror

north korea stampsThe communist state is this year celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School, an elite military school on the outskirts of the capital. And to mark the occasion, nuke nut Kim has released the new collectors items sure to please North Korea’s stamp collectors.image shows a boastful, smiling Kim surrounded by military soldiers with a separate background of red and green. Others show the nation’s founder – Kim Il-sung – and former leader Kim Jong-il as they embrace the school’s celebrated alumni.

