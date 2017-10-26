India-Russia Joint Stamp Issue will be Released Today

India and Russia are jointly issuing a stamp set to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations between both the countries.Earlier it was scheduled on 17th November 2017.Russia will issue a set of two stamps and sheet with illustrated margins of 8-15 stamps.The stamps depicts folk dances of India and Russia.Bhavai of India and Berezka of Russia.

Bhavai is popular in Rajasthan . The male or female performers balance a number of earthen pots or brass pitchers as they dance nimbly, pirouetting and then swaying with the soles of their feet perched on the top of a glass, on the edge of the sword or on the rim of a brass thali (plate) during the performance.The Dance form consists of veiled women dancers balancing up to seven or nine brass pitchers as they dance nimbly, pirouetting and then swaying with the soles of their feet perched on the top of a glass or on the edge of the sword. There is a sense of cutting edge suspense and nail biting acts in the dance.

The Berezka Ensemble is a dance troupe from Russia that performs a one-of-a-kind folk dance that is absolutely mesmerizing! The Berezka dance originated in 1948 and has been captivating audiences ever since. When you watch this performance you’ll know why!

The dancers use a technique called “sliding steps” (or “floating steps”) because the dancers appear to float above the floor. Apparently, the women are sworn to secrecy about the exact technique used, but other dancers believe that the illusion is created by tiny gliding steps and the special hooped skirts the dancers wear. The tiny movements combined with the long skirts give the illusion that the dancers are gliding.